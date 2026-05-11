Hyundai to Launch New Mid-Size Hybrid SUV and Compact Electric SUV in India by FY2027; Check Expected Price and Specifications Details

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Hyundai India has announced the introduction of two brand-new SUV nameplates scheduled for launch in the 2027 financial year. The announcement, part of the company's long-term strategy for the Indian market, confirms the arrival of one internal combustion engine (ICE) mid-size SUV and one sub-compact electric vehicle (EV). These models will represent Hyundai's first completely new nameplates in India in over four years, serving as primary drivers for the brand's next phase of domestic growth.

The move comes at a time when Hyundai is looking to consolidate its leadership in the SUV space while diversifying its powertrain offerings. By introducing these new models, the South Korean manufacturer aims to capture emerging customer demand in segments where it currently faces stiff competition. Both vehicles are expected to be engineered with a focus on the specific needs of Indian consumers, integrating advanced technology and localised manufacturing to maintain a competitive edge in pricing and features. Hyundai Motor India Q4 Net Profit Declines 22.2% to INR 1,255.6 Crore, Revenue Up 5.4%.

Hyundai Mid-Size SUV Specifications and Features

The upcoming mid-size SUV is expected to be positioned strategically alongside the Creta, potentially serving as the debut platform for Hyundai’s hybrid petrol technology in India. While official specifications remain under wraps, the vehicle is tipped to sit below the Alcazar in the lineup but offer premium features that top out above the standard Creta range. This two-pronged approach is designed to provide buyers with a more sophisticated alternative in the crowded compact SUV segment, focusing on fuel efficiency through electrification.

Internal reports suggest the vehicle will feature a tech-laden cabin, likely including a dual-screen dashboard, Level 2 ADAS, and ventilated seating. Given the emphasis on hybridisation, the powertrain is expected to balance urban drivability with enhanced mileage, directly rivalling established hybrid players in the segment. The design is anticipated to follow Hyundai’s "Sensuous Sportiness" language but with a distinct identity to separate it from the existing Creta and Tucson models.

Hyundai Sub-Compact EV Specifications and Features

The second major launch for FY27 is a sub-compact electric SUV, which will serve as Hyundai’s direct answer to the Tata Nexon EV and the upcoming Kia Syros EV. As a sister car to the Syros EV, this new nameplate is expected to share its E-GMP (K) platform, dimensions, and powertrain configurations. The vehicle will target the high-volume entry-level electric segment, which has seen rapid growth due to increasing infrastructure and consumer awareness.

The sub-compact EV is expected to offer both standard and long-range battery options, providing a realistic driving range of 300 km to 350 km on a single charge. Features are likely to include a high-resolution infotainment system, connected car technology, and fast-charging capabilities that can replenish the battery from 10% to 80% in under an hour. This model will be crucial for Hyundai as it seeks to capture a larger share of the burgeoning Indian EV market. Tata Nexon Pure+ PS Price in India, Specifications and Features

Hyundai New SUV Price in India

While final pricing will only be revealed closer to the launch in 2027, the mid-size hybrid SUV is estimated to be priced between INR 18 lakh and INR 22 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-compact electric SUV is expected to be more aggressively priced to compete with segment leaders, with an anticipated starting price of approximately INR 14 lakh, going up to INR 18 lakh for the top-end variants.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CarWale), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).