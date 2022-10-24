Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, October 24: A suicide bomber, apparently in his teens, on Monday injured four personnel of Frontier Works Organisation in Pakistan. As per officials, two of them were critically injured in the attack that took place in the Spinwam area of the volatile district, reported Dawn.

According to reports, the suicide bomber was covering himself with a blanket came close to the FWO vehicle and detonated explosives, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, security forces killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in Shalobar area of Khyber district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated. Pakistan: Four Security Personnel Wounded in Suicide Blast.

Weapon and ammunition were seized from the terrorist, who remained actively involved in activities against security forces, it added. Earlier on Friday, a soldier was killed in a terrorist attack originated from across the Afghan border, according to ISPR.

It said terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a military post in Hassan Khel sector of North Waziristan District on Friday, reported Dawn. The ISPR said Pakistan had consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. The official statement added that Islamabad strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan.

Clashes between security forces and suspected terrorists in the North Waziristan tribal district have become quite frequent in recent months. In recent months, several cases of firings and bomb attacks have been reported in Pakistan. These increased terror activities in Pakistan border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district have been claiming the lives of several Pakistani soldiers. Indian Soldiers Celebrate Diwali in Akhnoor Sector by Lighting Oil Lamps.

Reportedly, these militants have their bases in Afghanistan. They enter Pakistan from Afghanistan and after launching attacks on the former, retreat to their bases in Afghanistan.

