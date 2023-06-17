Minneapolis (US), Jun 17 (AP) Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say.
The pursuit started around 10 pm on Friday when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The the driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the fleeing motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
Police haven't released his name or the names of the victims. A homicide team is investigating. (AP)
