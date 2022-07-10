Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 10 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay met with Sri Lanka's Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera and informed him about the arrival of over 44,000 MT of urea supplied under a credit line extended by New Delhi to Colombo.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka tweeted, "Various sections, diverse demands: one partner - India!!!! High Commissioner met the Hon'ble Agriculture Minister and informed him about the arrival of more than 44,000 MT of urea supplied under a credit line extended by India to Sri Lanka."

"High Commissioner stressed that this latest assistance by India symbolises continued commitment to support the people of Sri Lanka, including the country's farmers, and bolster the efforts for food security of the country's citizens," it added.

Meanwhile, several dramatic videos have been doing the rounds on social media after Saturday's upheaval where thousands of protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in the capital of Colombo, forcing him to flee to an unknown location.

With the demand for President Rajapaksa's resignation, they stormed into the house, tore down security cordons placed by police, took a dip in the swimming pool and romped through his kitchen and home.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Shavendra Silva urged all citizens to extend their support to the armed forces and the police in order to maintain peace in the country, media reports said. He made these remarks in a special statement accompanied by Tri Force Commanders.

Sri Lankan Minister of Tourism and Lands Harin Fernando and Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara said they have decided to step down from their ministerial portfolios with immediate effect.

Sri Lankan protesters also broke into Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence and set it on fire, angered by the unprecedented economic crisis.

Several journalists were also attacked by the security forces after which more protesters gathered in the area, the Daily Mirror reported.

Police resorted to firing water cannons to stop the enraged protesters. The police also fired tear gas at the protesters but despite that, they entered the Prime Minister's house and set it on fire.

Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) fire brigade said they were informed that the Prime Minister's private residence in Colombo was set on fire and its teams were unable to reach the location due to the unrest, according to the report.

Wickremesinghe, who was appointed as Prime Minister in May, has announced that he will resign from his post in order to ensure the continuation of the government and the safety of all the citizens.

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa also agreed to step down from his post on Wednesday. (ANI)

