Waterbury (Connecticut), May 28 (AP) Five people have been wounded in a shooting at a mall in Connecticut, police said Tuesday.

Waterbury police chief Fernando Spagnolo said officers responded to the Brass Mill Centre for reports of a disturbance at around 4:40 pm (local time).

Spagnolo said all the victims were being treated at local hospitals, though he declined to elaborate on the extent of their injuries.

Spagnolo said police believe the gunman, who had a semiautomatic pistol, knew the victims and that the shooting was preceded by a dispute that quickly escalated.

He said police haven't made any arrests so far, but believe there is no further threat to the public.

“We do not believe this was a random act of violence,” Spagnolo said at a briefing outside the mall.

The Brass Mill Centre is located off Interstate 84 in Waterbury, about 50 km southwest of Hartford, the state capital. (AP)

