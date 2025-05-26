At least 11 people were injured after gunfire erupted at a boat dock in Little River, South Carolina, on Sunday night, May 25. The incident reportedly occurred following a boat cruise, with gunfire breaking out near Little River Neck Road and Watson Avenue. A heavy police and SWAT presence was seen in the area, responding swiftly to the chaotic scene. All injured individuals were rushed to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds. Although authorities have not revealed information on possible suspects, they are investigating the motive and circumstances behind the shooting. Multiple videos of the aftermath have surfaced online, adding to public concern. US: 180-Year-Old Private South Carolina's Limestone University To Close Down After USD 6 Million Fundraising Drive Fails.

Gunfire Erupts at Boat Dock in Little River

NEW: The mass shooting took place on the dock of this boat in Little River, South Carolina, per MB Scanner News on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/cMwWudYNtN — FREE BUBBLE (@EronSchmid40637) May 26, 2025

11 Shot in South Carolina

🚨🇺🇸#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️ Update reports of the mass shooting took place on the dock after a boat cruise at least 11 people were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds, heavy police and emergency presence along with a SWAT team that has showed up to the area of Little River… pic.twitter.com/aaLB8nB5KJ — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) May 26, 2025

