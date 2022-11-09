Kathmandu, Nov 9 (PTI) A strong earthquake of 6.6 magnitude jolted western Nepal early Wednesday morning.

The tremor was recorded at 2.12 am by the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre of Nepal. Its epicentre was Doti district.

There were no immediate reports of any causality or damage to property.

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring districts of Doti and parts of India.

Earlier, a 5.7 magnitude tremor was recorded at 9.7 pm and another 4.1 magnitude tremor at 9.56 pm on Tuesday at the same epicentre, according to the Seismological Centre.

