Delhi, November 8: Americans are voting on Tuesday in midterm elections, with Republicans chasing a congressional majority that would likely puncture President Joe Biden's agenda for the next two years. This election will determine who controls the US Congress- composed of the House of Representatives and the Senate. As of now, both are controlled by US president Joe Biden's Democrats but the Republicans are several polls have predicted Republicans to take the House of Representatives.

The elections are also of great significance to former President Donald Trump who said will make a big announcement next week. Joe Biden in a rally at Maryland had said that this election is of great significance as “It’s going to shape what the next couple decades look like.” US Midterm Elections 2022: Search ‘Where To Vote’ on Google To Find Polling Location and Routes on Election Day

When will US Midterm Election Results be Announced?

With dozens of races expected to be close and the possibility of recounts mean it could take days to count every ballot. Also various various US states have varied rules for how mail-in ballots are counted and when. US Midterm Elections 2022: Elon Musk Tells Twitter Followers To Vote for Republican Congress on Election Day

The first wave of vote tallies are expected overnight and an early indication of success could come if the races are close. The first wave of vote tallies is expected on the East Coast between 7pm and 8pm ET. The earliest vote tallies will be skewed by how quickly states count mail ballots- most Democrats vote by mail more often than Republicans.

Officials have warned that the final results are unlikely to be completely clear as elections may drag on for days or weeks.

