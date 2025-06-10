World News | 6,000 New Housing Units Planned for Jerusalem

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 10 (ANI/TPS): The "White Ridge" plan, led by the Israel Land Authority, covers approximately 250 acres in southwestern Jerusalem, of which the development area is 65 acres (the rest of the area is designated as open space).

The area is on the southern slopes of the White Ridge in southwest Jerusalem, near the Ora Junction, with the land characterised by a topography with steep slopes and containing a KKL-JNF grove, several agricultural buildings and a gas station.

The entire development is being carried out with sensitivity to the natural values in the vicinity of the plan, with an emphasis on the contact between the built-up area and open areas located on its edges.

The new residential neighbourhood will include approximately 6,000 units, in a diverse mix, of which approximately 30 per cent are small apartments (up to 80 square meters) and approximately 5 per cent are very small apartments (up to 55 square meters).

The residential density is proposed at approximately 55 units per net dunam in buildings of 8-24 floors, with the planning characterised by development along the slopes using elongated blocks, while creating a high-quality public space in their centre, which includes green areas and active facades on the ground floors of