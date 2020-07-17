Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], July 17 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale struck Papua New Guinea on Friday.

The earthquake hit at 174km North North-East (NNE) of Port Moresby at 8:20 am today.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 1 Million Mark, Death Toll Jumps to 26,602: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

"An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck 174km North North-East (NNE) of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea at 8:20 am today," said National Centre for Seismology (NCS)

Papua New Guinea lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

Also Read | Earthquake in Papua New Guinea: Strong Quake of Magnitude 7.2 Reported Near Port Moresby.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)