Tel Aviv [Israel], February 4 (ANI/TPS): A Palestinian terrorist opened fire on Israeli troops near the Jordan Valley village of Tayasir on Tuesday morning, managing to breach a military compound adjacent to a checkpoint before being killed in an exchange of fire.

At least eight individuals were wounded in the attack, with two reported to be in critical condition.

Also Read | Neil Gaiman Sued for Rape and Human Trafficking: Woman's Lawsuits Say 'Best-Selling British Author Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted Her'.

The facility, which houses lookout positions and multiple buildings, became the site of intense gun battles as soldiers engaged the attacker. A military drone tracked the terrorist from the air before he was killed by ground forces.

Emergency medical teams evacuated most of the victims to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, while two others were airlifted to Haifa's Rambam Hospital.

Also Read | Layoffs 2025: Google, Meta, BlackRock, Microsoft, CNN, Starbucks and More, Check List of Companies Cutting Jobs This Year to Stay Productive and Focus on AI.

"We arrived with ambulances and mobile intensive care units. Alongside IDF medical teams, we provided treatment to six wounded individuals, who were then transported to hospitals," said Magen David Adom paramedic Dennis Pulkov.

The Israel Defense Forces is investigating how the gunman was able to breach the compound.

The attack occurred amid ongoing counterterror operations in the northern Samaria cities of Jenin, Tulkarem and Tubas.

The Jenin raid, dubbed "Operation Iron Wall," launched on January 21, comes on the heels of the Palestinian Authority's failed crackdown in the Jenin refugee camp. Raids expanded to Tulkarem. Security forces have arrested dozens of wanted Palestinian terrorists, seized weapons, and uncovered an bomb-making laboratory. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)