Lahore [Pakistan], May 25 (ANI): Pakistan's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has confirmed that eight people were killed and 45 persons sustained injuries in separate storm-related incidents across Pakistan's Punjab province, Geo News reported.

Mostly, deaths were caused by the collapse of dilapidated buildings and exposure to unsafe structures, the PDMA spokesperson stated in an initial report.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: Terror Organisations Used Religion To Justify Killing of People, Islam Condemns Terrorism, Says AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Bahrain (Watch Videos).

The report further stated that three deaths occurred in Jhelum, while Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, and Mianwali each saw one fatality, as per Geo News. Amid the storm, several incidents of fallen trees and damage to solar panels were also reported in Lahore.

Meanwhile, rescue officials said at least 10 people were killed and 51 injured in Lahore. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the administration and rescue teams to stay alert, citing heavy rains and storms across the province.

Also Read | New York Boat Explosion: One Dead as Boat Explodes on Hudson River During NYC Fleet Week (Watch Video).

A day earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a weather advisory, warning of isolated showers, thunderstorms, windstorms, and dust storms expected over the next 12 to 36 hours in parts of Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as per the Geo News report.

The residents were advised to remain vigilant, secure loose objects, and avoid unnecessary outdoor travel during severe weather conditions, Geo News reported.

The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued an impact-based advisory, warning that strong winds and thunderstorms could uproot weak trees and lead to temporary power outages.

Dust storms pose a risk to fragile structures, rooftops, vehicles, and electrical infrastructure, while reduced visibility during storms may heighten the likelihood of road accidents.

The vulnerable areas include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Narowal, and surrounding regions.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, isolated rainfall, windstorms, thunderstorms, and dust storms are forecast over the next 12 to 36 hours, impacting various districts such as Chitral, Battagram, Kohistan, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, and nearby areas, as per Geo News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)