New York, May 24: One man died Saturday morning after an explosion on a boat docked on the Hudson River in New York, authorities said. The man was doing work involving a flame or sparks when the blast happened about 10:30 am, the US Coast Guard said on social media. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Talking on Call Dies After Phone Explodes After Getting Struck by Lightning in Dhamtari.

New York Boat Explosion on Hudson River

🚨BREAKING | Fatal Boat Explosion on Hudson River A methane explosion aboard a barge left one person dead, two injured, and another rescued from the water. HazMat and marine units remain on scene conducting decontamination and reassessment. #ProtectTheWorld with Citizen pic.twitter.com/bnysS0lDOG — Citizen NYC (@CitizenAppNYC) May 24, 2025

First responders answering a 911 call found a 59-year-old man unconscious in the river, and he was declared dead at the scene, New York police said. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion, police said. The man's name was not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)