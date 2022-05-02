Manila [Philippines], May 2 (ANI/Xinhua): At least eight people were killed in a fire that engulfed a residential area on the state university campus in Metro Manila early Monday morning.

Quoting Bureau of Fire Protection officials, local radio DZBB reported the victims were trapped in their homes when the fire broke out at around 5 a.m. local time inside the University of the Philippines compound in the Quezon City suburb.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Nand Mulchandani Appointed as First-Ever Chief Technology Officer of CIA.

Six of the deaths, including children, were found in one house.

According to the report, the blaze burned down an estimated 80 houses and affected around 250 families. Some residents were reportedly injured after jumping out of their burning homes to escape the raging fire.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Kickstarts Europe Tour; Likely to Convey India's Perspective on Ukraine to Germany, France.

Firefighters extinguished the fire after almost two hours.

The bureau has yet to issue an official statement on the cause of the blaze. According to the local media, many of the houses in the community were made out of "light materials." (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)