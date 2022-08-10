St. Paul (US), Aug 10 (AP) Eight minority corrections officers who were working at the jail where a former Minneapolis police officer was awaiting trial in the death of George Floyd were awarded nearly $1.5 million Tuesday to settle a lawsuit.

The officers filed the racial discrimination complaint after a Ramsey County Jail superintendent barred officers of colour from entering the floor where Derek Chauvin was being held.

Also Read | Shocking! Florida Man Filming Sunrise Over Atlantic Ocean Gets Killed After Sand Dune Collapses on Top of Him.

The settlement also calls for the county to apologise in a written statement and acknowledge that order was discriminatory and wrong.

Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin, who is white, used his knee to pin down the handcuffed Black man's neck even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.

Also Read | Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Funding Massive Treasure Hunt in Greenland.

The incident led to worldwide protests and violent demonstrations in Minnesota and elsewhere.

Steve Lydon, the jail superintendent, allegedly told superiors that he was informed that day that Chauvin would be arriving in 10 minutes and he made a call “to protect and support” minority employees by shielding them from Chauvin. Lydon was later demoted.

Board Chairwoman Trista MatasCastillo apologised in a statement and said the decisions by leaders in the sheriff's department, which runs the jail, was “more than just wrong — they were racist, heinous, highly disrespectful and completely out of line with Ramsey County's vision and values.”

The eight plaintiffs said they hope jail managers will work toward meaningful changes that create a safe and welcoming working environment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)