Mexico City, Feb 9 (AP) An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 shook the Caribbean Sea southwest of Cayman Islands on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 6:23 pm local time and had a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said. Its epicenter was located 130 miles (209 kilometers) south-southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami was not expected. (AP)

