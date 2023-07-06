Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Mexico City, Jul 5 (AP) A passenger bus lost control and veered off a road and into a 75-foot-deep (25 metre-deep) gully in southern Mexico on Wednesday, killing as many as 27 passengers, an official said.

The crash occurred in the largely indigenous Mixteca region of the southern state of Oaxaca. The state's Interior Secretary Jesús Romero said that preliminary reports showed that 26 or 27 people had died in the crash.

Also Read | Israel To Send Largest-Ever Team to UN Climate Forum in Dubai.

Romero said the bus driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and plunged into the gully.

Photos distributed by police suggesting the bus had flipped, totally crushing the passenger compartment. (AP)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Plotting To Attack Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)