Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 8 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today in Abu Dhabi with Georgios Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two top diplomats explored opportunities to further advance cooperation across several key sectors, including economic, investment, trade, and energy, in a manner that serves the shared interests of both nations and promotes prosperity and well-being for their peoples.

Also Read | China: Woman Stages Fake Wedding With 'Rich' Man, Defrauds Relatives of INR 12.8 Crore in Shanghai.

During the meeting, Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised the depth of the strategic relations between the UAE and Greece, which, he said, are built on a solid foundation of trust, mutual respect, and shared interests. He highlighted the role of the comprehensive strategic partnership in supporting both countries' developmental visions and aspirations for sustainable economic prosperity.

The meeting occasioned a discussion of the regional developments, with the two sides exchanging views on a range of international issues of common interest.

Also Read | Who Is Kshama Sawant? Indian-American Politician Denied Visa for Being on the 'Reject List' of the Indian Government.

The meeting was attended by Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Hellenic Republic, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)