Tirana [Albania], April 7 (ANI/WAM): H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation met Olta Xhacka, minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania in Tirana.

During the meeting, which was held as part of the UAE top diplomat's working visit to Albania, the two ministers held discussions on enhancing cordial ties between the two countries and the prospects of enhancing relations across various fronts.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of issues of interest, including the situation in the Middle East and the Balkans, in addition to the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the privileged relations between the UAE and Albania and their desire to develop them in various fields for the common good of their two peoples.

For her part, the Albanian minister expressed her country's aspiration to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation with the UAE in all sectors.

The meeting was attended by Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs, Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs, and Sulaiman Al Mazrouei, the UAE's non-resident ambassador to Albania. (ANI)

