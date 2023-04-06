London, April 6: King Charles III has for the first time signalled his support for research into the British monarchy's historical links with slavery. Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday in response to "The Guardian" newspaper that the 74-year-old monarch took the issue of slavery "profoundly seriously".

It marks the first royal endorsement of its kind as it emerged that independent research is underway to explore the historic links between royalty and slave trading. "This is an issue that His Majesty takes profoundly seriously," notes the Buckingham Palace statement. King Charles III Stamps Revealed by Royal Family in London Ahead of His Coronation (See Pics).

"As His Majesty told the Commonwealth Heads of Government Reception in Rwanda last year: 'I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many, as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery's enduring impact'. That process has continued with vigour and determination since His Majesty's Accession," it said. King Charles III Hands Duke of Edinburgh Title to Younger Brother Prince Edward.

It comes after "The Guardian" published a previously unseen document showing links between a slave trading company and a 17th century ancestor of King Charles.

The document shows that the deputy governor of the slave-trading Royal African Company transferred 1,000 pounds of shares in the business to King William III in 1689.

The palace added: “Historic Royal Palaces is a partner in an independent research project, which began in October last year, that is exploring, among other issues, the links between the British monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade during the late 17th and 18th centuries.

“As part of that drive, the Royal Household is supporting this research through access to the Royal Collection and the Royal Archives. Given the complexities of the issues it is important to explore them as thoroughly as possible," it added. It is expected that the research, also involving Manchester University, would be concluded by September 2026.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)