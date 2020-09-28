Kathmandu, Sep 28 (PTI) The Nepal government on Monday introduced a law with a provision of a jail sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of Rs 10 million for the perpetrators of acid attacks, an official said.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari issued an ordinance to regulate the sale and use of acids and other harmful chemicals.

The ordinance was adopted to introduce severe punishments for acid attacks, which are on the rise in the country.

The new law has a provision of a jail sentence up to 20 years and a fine of Rs 10 million for the acid attacker, the official said.

It also has a provision that requires to acquire licence for sale and distribution of acid, the official said.

