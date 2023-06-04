Dubai [UAE], June 4 (ANI/WAM): For the second consecutive year, Abu Dhabi International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) announced the start of submissions for the competition of the best sculptures of traditional handicrafts.

This comes as part of the exhibition's efforts to contribute to the sustainability of heritage professions and traditional industries, in celebration of the Year of Sustainability, and to highlight the theme of the Exhibition, "Sustainability and Heritage... A Reborn Aspiration".

The competition aims to showcase the diversity, richness, and beauty of the environment and heritage in the UAE. It also seeks to enhance efforts to preserve the elements of the Emirati heritage, ensuring the transmission of its industries from generation to generation, and stimulating the innovation of the best heritage crafts.

The competition also encourages the exchange of knowledge and expertise among individuals and companies in the field of handicraft industries and enhances awareness of the importance of preserving traditional crafts.

The conditions and criteria for participating and winning are as follows: the artwork must be produced in 2023 and displayed during the 20th edition of ADIHEX, the use of natural materials in any of the handcrafts related to Emirati heritage.

Considering the extent of perfection and consistency between the used traditional materials and their quality, as well as the craftsmanship, the precision in manufacturing, the use of raw materials, and compliance with safety standards. The dimensions of the sculpture must be suitable for actual use. The artwork should express a style from ancient lifestyles or traditional professions, and contribute to the sustainability of handicraft industries and highlight the details of the Emirati environment and its components using natural materials.

Additionally, the product must be offered to consumers at reasonable prices if it is produced in sufficient quantities for purchase by visitors and tourists. Participation is open to both individuals and companies of all nationalities.

In last year's edition, "Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts," won first place in the best sculptures of traditional handicrafts contest, while the second place went to "Bayt Al Khanyar", and the third place was awarded to "Abu Dhabi Register for Artisans."

The "Arts and Crafts" sector represents a very important artistic platform for displaying the innovations of an elite group of creative Emiratis, both individuals and institutions, which is considered a real opportunity for communication between them and the public who loves arts related to cultural heritage.

Organised by the Emirates Falconers' Club, ADIHEX will be held from 23rd to 29th August 2023, with the official sponsorship of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC), and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) where the event will be held.

The sector partner is Caracal International LLC, while the industry partners are the International Association for Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey, the European Foundation for Falconry and Conservation, the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, Dubai International Horse Fai, The Game Fair - France, and JAGD & HUND in Germany, in addition to the official automotive partner ARB Emirates, and the visitor experience partners Mohamed bin Zayed Falconry & Desert Physiognomy School, and the Arabian Saluki Centre in Abu Dhabi. (ANI/WAM)

