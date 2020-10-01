Kabul [Afghanistan], October 01 (ANI/Sputnik): Five Afghan soldiers and four civilians were killed in a car bomb attack in the southern province of Helmand, the provincial governor's spokesman said on Thursday.

"Five soldiers were killed and three others were wounded in a car bomb attack last night, four civilians were also killed and a child was wounded in the attack," Omar Zwak told reporters.

Zwak specified that the civilian fatalities included two women and two men. (ANI/Sputnik)

