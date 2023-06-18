Kabul, June 18: One person was killed in a mine explosion in Wardak province on Sunday, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported citing a provincial police officer. According to the official, an explosive device concealed amid rubbish exploded on Saturday afternoon when an Afghan street worker was collecting trash on the streets of Maidan Shar, killing the man, as per the news report.

Earlier, a child was killed and two others were injured after the explosion of a toy-like device in Afghanistan's Ghor province, Khaama Press reported. The wounded children were taken to the provincial hospital for treatment. In a similar incident, three children were killed and two others were injured in Wardak province of Afghanistan. Massive Fire Engulfs 200 Shops in Afghanistan's Herat.

Unexploded mines and devices from past conflicts in Afghanistan have been found across the country in recent years, killing and injuring Afghan people. Afghanistan has been contaminated with mines and unexploded devices due to the 40 years of conflict, Khaama Press reported.

International organizations like Australia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, Sweden, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) have made donations to support the demining effort in Afghanistan since November 2022. Taliban Seeks Further Aid from UN for Afghan People in Different Fields.

Last week, one person was killed after a mine from a past war exploded in Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni province, Khaama Press reported citing officials. An explosive device left over from previous conflicts exploded while a farmer was working in his farmland in Asghar Khil village of Moqar district, killing him on the spot, the provincial official said.

