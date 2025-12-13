Kabul [Afghanistan], December 13 (ANI): Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis has intensified due to the mass deportation of Afghan asylum seekers from Iran and Pakistan, prolonged drought conditions and a series of powerful earthquakes in the eastern and northern regions, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has warned.

According to Tolo News, the NRC said the combined impact of displacement, natural disasters and economic strain has pushed millions deeper into vulnerability.

Also Read | Will Retired Govt Employees Stop Getting DA Hike, Pay Commission Benefits Under Finance Act 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message.

The organisation estimates that 17.4 million people, nearly 36 percent of Afghanistan's population, are currently experiencing high levels of food insecurity.

"Currently, 17.4 million people, representing nearly 36 percent of Afghanistan's population, are facing acute food insecurity. As harsh winter conditions approach, the situation is becoming increasingly critical by the day. The NRC has urged the international community to immediately scale up its support to prevent further human suffering," the council said.

Also Read | New Epstein Photos Released: Democratic Oversight Committee Releases 19 of Jeffrey Epstein's Estate Photos Showing Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and Other High-Profile People (See Pics).

Economic pressures have further worsened living conditions, particularly in urban areas.

An economic analyst said long-term structural reforms were essential to address the crisis.

"The management of both natural and human resources should be conducted in a way that enhances individual capacities and skills," Abdul Zahoor Madbar said, according to Tolo News.

Residents of Kabul described growing hardship as incomes remain unstable, prices continue to rise and job opportunities remain scarce.

"It's cold, and we don't have enough fuel. I can't afford to buy fuel. We don't even have a heater, and we heat water in barrels and sleep under blankets to keep warm," said Ahmad Nawab, a city resident.

Another Kabul resident, Mohammad Bilal, highlighted the pressure of soaring prices on basic necessities.

"People can no longer afford to buy oil, rice, or other basic food items. Prices are high across the board," he said.

Calling for stronger oversight, Abdul Wakil said authorities must ensure affordability of essentials.

"It is the government's duty to oversee this situation. Our demand is that everything should be affordable so that the poor and needy can access essentials," he said.

Responding to concerns, the Ministry of Economy said it had introduced support and development programmes aimed at tackling food insecurity across multiple sectors.

Ministry spokesperson Abdul Rahman Habib said the focus was on sustainable solutions.

"Our priority is long-term programs to develop agriculture and livestock sectors, manage resources, expand economic infrastructure, and create job opportunities to support vulnerable groups and prevent the spread of poverty and food insecurity," he said, Tolo News reported.

Earlier this year, the World Food Programme warned that 9.5 million people in Afghanistan were facing severe food insecurity.

The UN agency said it requires USD 650 million in immediate funding to sustain its life-saving operations through the end of 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)