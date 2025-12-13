Will Retired Govt Employees Stop Getting DA Hike, Pay Commission Benefits Under Finance Act 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message

Mumbai, December 13: A WhatsApp message has gone viral claiming that the Centre has decided to remove key post-retirement benefits for retired government employees. WhatsApp suggests that this rule change is part of the Finance Act 2025. Under the new rules, pensioners will no longer receive dearness allowance (DA) increases or benefits from future pay commissions, including the upcoming 8th Pay Commission, the message claims.

"Will retired Govt employees stop getting DA hikes & Pay Commission benefits under the Finance Act 2025. A message circulating on #WhatsApp claims that the Central Government has withdrawn post-retirement benefits like DA hikes and Pay Commission revisions for retired employees under the Finance Act 2025," PIB Fact Check wrote on X. Is PM Modi Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake YouTube Video.

No DA Hike, Pay Commission Benefits for Retired Govt Employees Under Finance Act 2025?

🚨 Will retired Govt employees stop getting DA hikes & Pay Commission benefits under the Finance Act 2025⁉️ A message circulating on #WhatsApp claims that the Central Government has withdrawn post-retirement benefits like DA hikes and Pay Commission revisions for retired… pic.twitter.com/T3ylHEvCXt — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 13, 2025

The PIB Fact Check has categorically called it a fake claim. "Rule 37 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021 has been amended to state that if an absorbed PSU employee is dismissed for misconduct, their retirement benefits will be forfeited," the agency posted on X.

Earlier, the government debunked a video circulating on social media that claimed that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is promoting an investment platform offering easy income. The Fact Check Unit of PIB clarified that the video is fake and digitally altered. Employees To Work 12 Hours a Day Under New Labour Code? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

The agency further informed that no such platform has been endorsed by the Government. The Government also urged citizens to be aware of such investment scams and asked people not to fall for such news and to verify information before trusting and sharing.

