New York, Sep 23 (AP) The inequity of COVID-19 vaccine distribution will come into sharper focus Thursday as many of the African countries whose populations have little to no access to the life-saving shots step to the podium to speak at the UN's annual meeting of world leaders.

Already, the struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic has featured prominently in leaders' speeches. Countries slated to give their annual speeches include Zimbabwe, Uganda and South Africa.

Also Read | Type-C Charger for All! EU Law To Force All Portable Electronic Devices and Mobile Phones Including iPhones To Have USB-C Port To Cut E-Waste.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that the US would double its purchase of Pfizer's COVID-19 shots to share with the world to 1 billion doses, with the goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population within the next year.

“In Africa, fewer than 1 in 20 people are fully vaccinated. In Europe, one in two are fully vaccinated. This inequity is clearly unfair,” Norway's Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, said in a prerecorded speech Wednesday. (AP)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi US Visit Schedule: From QUAD Summit to Meeting With Joe Biden and UNGA Address, Know Day-Wise Itinerary As per India Time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)