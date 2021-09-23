Washington DC, September 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the United States for three days with a packed schedule. During his three-day US visit, PM Narendra Modi will attend QUAD Leaders' Summit, hold bilateral meetings, including one with US President Joe Biden, and address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). This will be PM Modi's first in-person meeting with Joe Biden since the latter assumed the presidency. He will also meet US Vice President Kamala Harris. Scroll down to get day-wise itinerary of PM Modi's US trip as per India time. India at UNGA: From PM Narendra Modi’s Address Timing to Details About Live Streaming and His Meeting With US President Joe Biden, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

PM Narendra Modi US Visit Schedule - September 23:

At 7:10 pm, PM Narendra Modi will begin one-on-one interaction with CEOs of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone in Washington D.C.

PM Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison at 11:00 pm.

At 12:45 am, PM Modi is expected to meet US Vice President Kamala Harris.

At 3:00 am, PM Modi will attend bilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

A historic visit by PM @narendramodi to USA begins tomorrow. Here is the quick preview of what is in store! pic.twitter.com/7Db7HwImsL — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 21, 2021

PM Narendra Modi US Visit Schedule - September 24:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the first in-person QUAD Leaders' Summit along with US President Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan.

Joe Biden would then host PM Modi for their first in-person bilateral meeting at the White House.

PM Narendra Modi US Visit Schedule - September 25:

In New York, PM Narendra Modi will address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). His address would begin at 6:30 pm.

