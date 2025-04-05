Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the agreement reached to build a multi-product pipeline and to develop Trincomalee as an energy hub will benefit the people of Sri Lanka.

While addressing a joint press statement alongside Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, PM Modi said that the grid inter-connectivity agreement between India and Sri Lanka will create opportunities for Sri Lanka to export electricity.

PM Modi said, "The Sampur Solar Power Plant will help Sri Lanka achieve energy security. The agreement reached to build a multi-product pipeline and to develop Trincomalee as an energy hub will benefit all Sri Lankans. The Grid Inter-Connectivity Agreement between the two countries will create opportunities for Sri Lanka to export electricity."

"I am pleased that today a 5,000 Solar Rooftop System will be inaugurated for religious places in Sri Lanka. India will also provide support for the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity project," he added.

The governments of India, Sri Lanka and the UAE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the development of Trincomalee as an energy hub.

He announced a support package of approximately 2.4 billion Lankan Rupees for the social and economic development of the Eastern provinces. He further said, "Today, we also inaugurated Sri Lanka's largest warehouse for the welfare of farmers."

PM Modi said, "Tomorrow, we will inaugurate the 'Maho-Omanthai' railway line, and lay the foundation stone for the signalling system on the 'Maho-Anuradhapura' section. Work for the modernisation of the Kankesanthurai Port will begin soon."

Stressing that India and Sri Lanka have shared security interests, he said, "We believe that we have shared security interests. The security of both countries is interconnected and interdependent. I am grateful to President Disanayaka for his sensitivity towards India's interests. We welcome the important agreements made in the area of Defence Cooperation. We have also agreed to work together on the Colombo Security Conclave and Security Cooperation in the Indian Ocean."

He also announced that India would send the holy relics of Lord Buddha from Gujarat's Aravali region to Sri Lanka for an exposition. He announced that India will provide support in the construction of the sacred city in the Anuradhapura Mahabodhi temple complex and the Sita Eliya temple in Nuwara Eliya.

Highlighting spiritual ties between two nations, he said, "There is centuries old spiritual ties between India and Sri Lanka. I am extremely happy to announce that the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha found in 1960, in the Aravali region of my home state - Gujarat, are being sent to Sri Lanka for an exposition.

"India will assist in the renovation of the Thirukoneswaram Temple in Trincomalee. India will also provide support in the construction of the sacred city in the Anuradhapura Mahabodhi temple complex, and the Sita Eliya Temple in Nuwara Eliya," he added.

PM Narendra Modi said that he and Dissanayake discussed issues related to fishermen's livelihood. He stated that they also discussed the reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka.

He said, "We also discussed issues related to fishermen's livelihood. We agreed that we should proceed with a humane approach in this matter. We also emphasised on immediate release of the fishermen and their boats."

"We also talked about reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka. President Disanayaka appraised me of his inclusive approach. We hope that the Sri Lankan Government will meet the aspirations of the Tamil people and fulfil its commitment towards fully implementing the Constitution of Sri Lanka, and conducting Provincial Council Elections," he added.

He said that Sri Lanka holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision Mahasagar. He noted that two nations have made significant progress in our cooperation in the past four months since Dissanayake's visit to India last year.

PM Modi said, "President Disanayaka chose India for his first foreign visit after becoming President, and I have had the privilege of becoming his first foreign guest. This is a symbol of the depth of our special relations."

He noted that it is his fourth visit to Sri Lanka as Prime Minister, and his last visit in 2019 came at a very sensitive time.In his remarks, he also quoted Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar.

"I applaud the courage and patience of the Sri Lankan people, and today, I am happy to see Sri Lanka back on the path of progress. India is proud to have fulfilled its duties as a true friendly neighbour. Whether it was the terrorist attack of 2019, the COVID pandemic, or the recent economic crisis, we have stood firmly with the people of Sri Lanka during every difficulty," he said.

"I am reminded of the words of the great Tamil saint Thiruvalluvar. He said: Seyar Kariya Yaavul Natt Pinn Aadu Pul Vinnaikkariya Yaavul Kaapu. Which means, in the face of challenges and enemies, there is no stronger assurance than a true friend and the shield of his friendship," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Dissanayake held a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks in Colombo. PM Modi calls his talks with Dissanayake "productive and extensive."

"Held extensive and productive talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo. A few months ago, President Dissanayake chose India as the place for his first overseas visit after becoming President. Now, I have the honour of being the first foreign leader he is hosting in his Presidency. This indicates his personal commitment to India-Sri Lanka ties and the unbreakable bond that exists between our nations," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi is on a State visit to Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6 at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Disanayaka. His arrival in Colombo on Friday marked his first visit to Sri Lanka since 2019.

PM Modi was accorded a historic ceremonial welcome at Independence Square in Colombo on Saturday. It is the first time that Sri Lanka has honoured a visiting leader in this manner.

Prime Minister Modi reached Colombo after concluding his visit to Thailand, where he attended the BIMSTEC Summit and held bilateral talks with several world leaders, including Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. (ANI)

