Columbus, April 5: In a shocking case, a teacher offered USD 2,000 to a student to kill her estranged husband in a murder-for-hire plot. Stephanie Demetrius, a 44-year-old substitute teacher at the Academy for Urban Scholars High School in Columbus, Ohio, allegedly approached the student and offered him the money to carry out the killing. The teacher even provided a down payment of USD 250 and discussed specific details about her husband’s routine. The plot came to light when the student’s mother discovered concerning text messages on her son's phone and immediately alerted the authorities.

According to a New York Post report, the incident unfolded on March 26 when Demetrius approached the teen during school hours and attempted to recruit him for the crime. She reportedly told the student that her husband worked from home and informed him of the times her children would not be present, ensuring a clear opportunity. Police say she also assured the teen that neighbors wouldn't intervene, dismissing concerns about noise from gunfire.

Authorities were able to obtain a recorded phone call between Demetrius and the student, in which she confirmed the remaining balance of USD 1,750. She referred to the amount vaguely, stating she still owed "15," referring to the rest of the payout. Prosecutors revealed that Demetrius had previously made threats against her husband, prompting him to secure a protection order due to her alleged "possessive and controlling behavior."

Demetrius, a mother of four, was arrested and charged with first-degree conspiracy and appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court, where her public defender denied the charges, calling them fabricated. She is currently being held on a USD 150,000 bond and is barred from contacting both her estranged husband and the minor student. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11. The Academy for Urban Scholars has yet to issue an official comment on the incident.

