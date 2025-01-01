Al Dhafra [UAE], January 1 (ANI/WAM): The sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival 2025 concluded last night, with participants showcasing their skills in three categories: 6-cylinder, 8-cylinder, and HiLux, with 82 cars competing.

In the 6-cylinder category, UAE's Ghanem Al Neyadi claimed the top spot with 167 points, followed by Saudi Arabia's Badr Ali Al Hamed with 166 points, and UAE's Hamad Mousa Al Baloushi in third with 161 points.

The Hilux category saw Saudi dominance, with Moath Al Nafeesa securing first place (150 points), Khalif Abdulrahman Al Khalif in second (143 points), and Ahmed Al Roumi Abu Shaikha in third (141 points).

The 8-cylinder results are yet to be announced. (ANI/WAM)

