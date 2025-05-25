Doha [Qatar], May 25 (ANI): The all- party delegation led by NCP-SCP Supriya Sule met Deputy Speaker of Shura Council Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti and other members of Shura Council in Doha on Sunday.

Both parties held talks regarding India's stance against terrorism.

Earlier in the day, the delegation paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy in Doha.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Doha said, "Honouring Bapu's enduring ideals of peace and tolerance, members of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Supriya Sule, paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Embassy."

https://x.com/IndEmbDoha/status/1926560080784224527

The visit is aimed at showcasing Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against terrorism.

The delegation including NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma (Congress), V Muraleedharan (BJP) and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin will also visit Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africa.

Earlier upon the delagation's arrival, the Indian Embassy in Qatar said in a post on X, "Taking India's strong message against terrorism to the world! A warm welcome to the multi-party delegation led by Supriya Sule to Qatar. Ambassador Vipul received the delegation."

https://x.com/IndEmbDoha/status/1926359297631330556

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that the delegation will convey India's resolve to combat terrorism.

In a post on X, he said, "The sixth group of All Party delegation led by NCP (SCP) Member of Parliament Smt. Supriya Sule has departed from New Delhi. The delegation will visit Qatar, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africa to convey India's unwavering resolve to combat terrorism, demonstrated during Operation Sindoor."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1926283688481784190

https://x.com/supriya_sule/status/1926303437198647468

This all-party delegation aims to project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. During their outreach, they will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community. (ANI)

