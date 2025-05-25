Mumbai, May 25: Several people on social media are claiming that the infamous Annabelle doll, which has been allegedly linked to several fires in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, this month, has apparently gone missing. Some users also claimed that the Annabelle doll disappeared out of nowhere. The alleged claims come after a blaze erupted at the historic Nottoway Plantation, now known as Nottoway Resort, in White Castle, Louisiana. Although there were no injuries or casualties reported, social media users claimed that the fire was linked to Annabelle being displayed in Louisiana during its paranormal tour.

That said, officials confirmed that there is no connection in the alleged claim made by netizens. It is worth noting that Annabelle, the famous Raggedy Ann doll, has been housed at the Warrens Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut, since it was declared dangerous by demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren during their 1970 paranormal investigation. It is learned that the Annabelle doll was in Louisiana recently as part of the museum's "Devils on the Run" paranormal tour. What is the Annabelle Doll? Who Found Her and Where is She Now? All FAQs About The Demonic Doll of 'The Conjuring' Fame Answered.

During the tour, the famed doll made a stop in New Orleans, shortly after which a massive fire broke out at the Nottoway Plantation in White Castle. At the time Annabelle was touring Louisiana, a prison break occurred in New Orleans. It is reported that 10 or 11 inmates escaped during the prison break. Netizens allegedly connected both events to Annabelle's presence, thereby leading to speculations that the doll was missing and is in Chicago.

Social Media Posts About Annabelle Doll Missing Go Viral

Three days ago they moved Annabelle, one of the most haunted dolls from Monroe Connecticut to New Orleans Louisiana. And now the largest sugarcane plantation in Louisiana burned down And 11 inmates in a New Orleans Prison escape. Didn't the Warren's say she should never be moved… pic.twitter.com/vmGQ5OqklN — Baby Bull (@BTCBabyBull) May 20, 2025

BREAKING:⁰The infamous haunted doll Annabelle — yes, the one locked in the Warren Occult Museum — has reportedly gone missing. No confirmation if it was stolen or just vanished...⁰But it’s GONE.⁰And no one is talking. This isn't just about a horror movie.⁰The real Annabelle… pic.twitter.com/M9CdJeMRRM — SuzanJ (@shadowJ47) May 24, 2025

"I just saw a post on Facebook that they LOST THE ANNABELLE DOLL? I’m fleeing the country goodbye," one user said on X (formerly Twitter), while a second user wrote, "THEY LOST THE ANNABELLE DOLL?? LIKE?? THE HAUNTED ANNABELLE DOLL?? They take her on a tour around America...... AND THEN THEY LOOSE HER? BRAH?". "wdym the annabelle doll is missing??? who tf lost her??? i was already not able to sleep," a third person said. Annabelle Doll of 'Conjuring' Fame is Very Much Trapped in the Warrens' Museum, Here's The Proof That The World Is Safe From Its Paranormal Activities (Watch Video).

Dan Rivera Shows Annabelle Doll Safe and Sound Inside the Warrens Occult Museum

However, the frantic messages of disbelief and fear about the Annabelle doll being missing were put to rest when Dan Rivera of the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) busted the fake claims and debunked the viral theories. Dan visited the Warrens Occult Museum, where he shot a video showing that Annabelle was not missing and was still at the museum. "I'm here at the museum right now. I just want to show you guys that Annabelle is in the Warren's Occult Museum," Rivera said in the video shared on Facebook.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2025 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).