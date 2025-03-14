Denver, March 14: An American Airlines plane caught fire while sitting at a gate at Denver International Airport on Thursday, prompting slides to be deployed so passengers could evacuate quickly.

An airport spokesperson told multiple news outlets that the plane was at gate C38 when the fire started on Thursday afternoon. US Plane Fire: American Airlines Flight 1006 Catches Fire at Denver International Airport, Passengers Evacuated (Watch Videos).

A photo posted by CBS News showed passengers standing on a plane's wing as smoke surrounded the aircraft. No injuries were reported, and firefighters put out the blaze by the evening, the spokesperson said.

