An American Airlines Flight 1006 caught fire at Denver International Airport in the US on Thursday evening, March 13, leading to an emergency evacuation of passengers. Several videos showing the American Airlines plane on fire have surfaced on social media. The fire broke out while the aircraft was stationed at Gate C38, with thick black smoke rising from the scene. According to officials, American Airlines Flight 1006, which had safely landed at the airport, experienced an engine-related issue shortly after arriving. The 172 passengers and six crew members safely deplaned and were moved to the terminal. “After landing safely and taxiing to the gate at Denver International Airport (DEN), American Airlines Flight 1006 experienced an engine-related issue. The 172 customers and six crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal. We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority,” FOX31 quoted the American Airlines as saying in a statement. United Airlines Flight 1382 Catches Fire During Takeoff At Houston Airport, All 104 Passengers on Board Evacuated (Watch Video).

American Airlines Flight 1006 Catches Fire

BREAKING: American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver airport pic.twitter.com/DwQvCCRrNz — BNO News (@BNONews) March 14, 2025

US Plane Fire

BREAKING: An American Airlines plane caught fire at Denver International Airport forcing passengers running. Why does it seem like airline safety is plummeting under Trump? Maybe it’s because he’s making cuts to airline safety? pic.twitter.com/en9sK1hHuJ — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)