Representative image D.A. Rajapaksa's statue that was brought down by angry protests on Tuesday. (Photo credit: Namal Rajapaksa's twitter handle)

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 10 (ANI): Angry protesters in crisis-ridden Sri Lanka on Tuesday pulled down the statue of D.A. Rajapaksa, the father of the Rajapaksa brothers.

A group of people in Tangalle broke the statue of DA Rajapaksa, who is the father of Mahinda Rajapaksa, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Chamal Rajapaksa, and Basil Rajapaksa, Newswirelk reported.

The developments come as nationwide protests against the government have intensified over the past few days resulting in an increase in incidents of clashes with the security forces deployed at protest sites.

At least 8 people have died and over 220 people have been injured thus far in violent protests. As many as 47 vehicles and 38 houses have been set on fire while 41 vehicles and 65 houses damaged.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urged the people to remain calm and stop violence and acts of revenge against citizens, irrespective of political affiliations.

He said all efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus, within the constitutional mandate and to resolve the economic crisis.

"I appeal and urge people to remain calm and stop violence and acts of revenge against citizens, irrespective of political affiliations. All efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus, within constitutional mandate and to resolve economic crisis," Rajapaksa tweeted on Tuesday.

Amid the unabated violence, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday tendered his resignation and called for the formation of an all-party interim government to handle the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

The military has been deployed on the roads to maintain calm despite an island-wide curfew.

Sri Lanka's tri forces on Tuesday were ordered to shoot all those who plunder public property or cause personal harm as large-scale protests continue to take place across the island nation.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on the authorities in Sri Lanka to prevent further violence, and urged restraint and meaningful dialogue to address the grievances of the population amid the severe economic crisis in the country.

"I am deeply troubled by the escalation of violence in Sri Lanka after supporters of the Prime Minister attacked peaceful protestors in Colombo yesterday 9 May and the subsequent mob violence against members of the ruling party," Bachelet said.

Several people have died during the incidents - including a Member of Parliament and two local officials, over 250 were injured, and the properties of others were destroyed by arson throughout the country. (ANI)

