New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Anindya Banerjee on Tuesday has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

According to an official statement, Anindya Banerjee is presently an Assistant High Commissioner in the Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong.

He has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the statement read.

Banerjee is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

