Mumbai, November 15: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine. "We have to find a way to return to the path of the ceasefire" in Kyiv. PM Modi's statement came at the G20 Summit which is being held at Bali in Indonesia. Meanwhile, there are questions as to what the G20 is all about and which all countries are part of it?

The G20 is a group or a collection of twenty countries, which are world's largest economies that were formed in 1999. The G20 was ideated to bring along with important industrialized and developing economies in order to discuss international economic and financial stability. Since 2011, the G20 Summit is held annually every year. G20 Summit 2022: 'Have to Return to Path of Ceasefire and Diplomacy in Ukraine', Says PM Narendra Modi.

Who Are the G20 Countries?

The G20 or Group of G20 comprises of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and the European Union.

Interestingly, the G20 member countries make up over 80 percent of world GDP and 75 percent of global trade, besides 60 percent of the world population. G20 Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden Seen Having Interaction (See Pics and Video).

In the beginning, the G20 focused on macroeconomic policy, however, over the years, it has went on to include important issues such as trade, climate change, sustainable development, energy, environment among others. At present, the G20 chair is being held by Indonesia. In 2023 and 2024, the G20 summit will be held by India and Brazil respectively.

