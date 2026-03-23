London [UK], March 23 (ANI): The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday condemned the arson of four ambulances belonging to the Jewish community ambulance service in Golders Green.

In a post on X, he underlined that antisemitism has no place in society and urged people with information about the attack to come to the police.

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In a post on X, he said, "This is a deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack. My thoughts are with the Jewish community, who are waking up this morning to this horrific news. Antisemitism has no place in our society. Anyone with any information must come forward to the police."

https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/2035984108321386518?s=20

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His remarks come as an investigation has been launched, with the Metropolitan Police saying on Monday that the arson attack is being treated as an anti-Semitic hate crime.

Met Police, which is the police service for the Greater London area, said in that officers received a call from the London Fire Brigade in the early hours of Monday about a fire on Highfield Road, Golden Greers.

"Officers attended the scene where four Hatzalah ambulances were on fire", it said.

As per the Met Police, nearby houses have been evacuated as a precaution and road closures remain in place. While no injuries have been reported, all the fires have been put out.

"We are aware of reports of explosions - this is believed to be linked to gas cannisters onboard the ambulances", the statement noted.

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who leads policing in the local area, underlined the distress which the incident resulted in and said the police are in the process of examining CCTV footage.

"We know this incident will cause a great deal of community concern, and officers remain on scene to carry out urgent enquiries. We are in the process of examining CCTV and are aware of online footage.

While no arrests have been made so far, she said that the police are looking for three suspects at the early stage.

"We believe we are looking for three suspects at this early stage. There have been no arrests yet, and we would urge anyone with information to please contact us as soon as possible - you can do so anonymously if you wish."

Jackson added that engagements will take place with faith leaders, and additional patrols will be carried out in the local area as the police continue the investigation to provide reassurance and a highly visible presence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)