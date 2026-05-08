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Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has signaled a firm commitment to the INDIA bloc following the recent assembly election setbacks in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. On Friday, Yadav shared a significant post on X (formerly Twitter) featuring himself alongside former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief MK Stalin, captioned with a message of resilience: "Hum Who Nahin Jo Mushkilon Mein Saath Chor Dein" (We are not the ones who leave your side in difficult times).

The post follows Yadav’s high-profile visit to Kolkata on Thursday, where he met with Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence. The meeting comes in the wake of a historic shift in West Bengal’s political landscape, where the BJP secured over 200 seats, ending the TMC’s 15-year administration. During the visit, Yadav expressed solidarity with Banerjee, asserting that the TMC "did not lose" but was rather the victim of administrative malpractice and "mafia-like activities" during the polling process. We Are Not Ones Who Abandon Each Other in Times of Difficulty: Akhilesh Yadav After Congress Dumps DMK.

Simultaneously, in Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led alliance faced an unexpected challenge from actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single largest party. By posting an image with both Banerjee and Stalin, Yadav is attempting to reinforce opposition unity at a time when traditional regional powerhouses are recalibrating their strategies. BJP Prepares to Stake Claims to Form Government in West Bengal; Oppn Backs Mamata.

'Hum Woh Nahin Jo Mushkilon Mein Saath Chor Dein'

Political analysts view Yadav’s proactive outreach as a strategic move to keep the INDIA bloc intact ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. By standing firmly with his embattled allies, the SP leader aims to project a united front against the BJP, emphasizing that the struggle for "democratic values" will continue despite recent electoral defeats.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Akhilesh Yadav). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).