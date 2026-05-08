'Hum Woh Nahin Jo Mushkilon Mein Saath Chor Dein': Akhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin After West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Election Results
A man died in Odisha on Thursday after he was allegedly beaten by a mob over accusations of molestation and attempted rape involving two women. Police arrested four accused in the case. Officials said the incident began after a motorcycle carrying two youths collided with a scooter ridden by two women students near Bhingarpur.
Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has signaled a firm commitment to the INDIA bloc following the recent assembly election setbacks in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. On Friday, Yadav shared a significant post on X (formerly Twitter) featuring himself alongside former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief MK Stalin, captioned with a message of resilience: "Hum Who Nahin Jo Mushkilon Mein Saath Chor Dein" (We are not the ones who leave your side in difficult times).
The post follows Yadav’s high-profile visit to Kolkata on Thursday, where he met with Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence. The meeting comes in the wake of a historic shift in West Bengal’s political landscape, where the BJP secured over 200 seats, ending the TMC’s 15-year administration. During the visit, Yadav expressed solidarity with Banerjee, asserting that the TMC "did not lose" but was rather the victim of administrative malpractice and "mafia-like activities" during the polling process. We Are Not Ones Who Abandon Each Other in Times of Difficulty: Akhilesh Yadav After Congress Dumps DMK.
Simultaneously, in Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led alliance faced an unexpected challenge from actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single largest party. By posting an image with both Banerjee and Stalin, Yadav is attempting to reinforce opposition unity at a time when traditional regional powerhouses are recalibrating their strategies. BJP Prepares to Stake Claims to Form Government in West Bengal; Oppn Backs Mamata.
'Hum Woh Nahin Jo Mushkilon Mein Saath Chor Dein'
हम वो नहीं जो मुश्किलों में साथ छोड़ दें। pic.twitter.com/p1EosEJtvV
— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 8, 2026
Political analysts view Yadav’s proactive outreach as a strategic move to keep the INDIA bloc intact ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. By standing firmly with his embattled allies, the SP leader aims to project a united front against the BJP, emphasizing that the struggle for "democratic values" will continue despite recent electoral defeats.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).