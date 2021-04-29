Buenos Aires [Argentina], April 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina's Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday 23,718 new COVID-19 infections and 348 more deaths in the last day, for a total of 2,928,890 cases and 62,947 deaths, amid a new wave of infections.

As a result, the country's Minister of Security Sabina Frederic and Secretary of Justice and Security of the City of Buenos Aires Marcelo D'Alessandro agreed on "greater control of terminal station entrances and different transfer centers" in the capital.

During a meeting on Wednesday, they analyzed "the possibility of restricting access to the city at certain times" to deal with the increase in COVID-19 cases, official sources told state news agency Telam.

Meanwhile, Argentina's vaccination campaign against COVID-19 has administered 7,667,385 doses, while the country remains under social, preventive and mandatory distancing measures until Friday. (ANI/Xinhua)

