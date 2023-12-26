Kathmandu, Dec 26 (PTI) Nepal's Foreign Minister NP Saud on Tuesday said that around 100 Nepalis who joined the Russian Army have been reported missing.

Out of several Nepalis who have joined the Russian army, seven individuals have lost their lives, according to Foreign Ministry sources here.

"Apart from that, complaints have been filed into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) that around 100 people are missing and injured,” Foreign Minister Saud said on Tuesday.

Saud also said that the Russian ambassador in Nepal was called to the MoFA to discuss the matter.

It is estimated that around 200 Nepali youths, who went to Russia on foreign employment visas, study visas and visit visas have joined the Russian army, the Foreign Minister said talking to the National News Agency of Nepal.

The number of Nepalese joining the Russian Army may be higher than that, he added.

At least four Nepalese are Prisoners of War (POW) in Ukraine. Saud said that he has also contacted the Ukrainian government to release them.

