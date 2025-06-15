Brooklyn Park (US), Jun 15 (AP) Hundreds of law officers fanned out across a Minneapolis suburb on Saturday in pursuit of a man who authorities say posed as a police officer and fatally shot a Democratic state lawmaker in her home in what Governor Tim Walz called "a politically-motivated assassination". Authorities said the suspect also shot and wounded a second lawmaker and was believed to be trying to flee the area.

Democratic former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in their Brooklyn Park home. Senator John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, were injured at their Champlin address, about nine miles (about 15 kilometres) away.

Authorities identified the suspect as 57-year-old Vance Boelter, and the FBI issued a reward of up to USD 50,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Authorities displayed a photo taken on Saturday of Boelter wearing a tan cowboy hat and asked the public to report sightings. Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said investigators obtained video as well.

He did not give details on a possible motive.

Boelter is a former political appointee who served on the same state workforce development board as Hoffman, records show, though it was not clear if or how well they knew each other.

The early morning attacks prompted warnings to other elected officials around the state and the cancellation of planned "No Kings" demonstrations against President Donald Trump, though some went ahead anyway. Authorities said the suspect had "No Kings" flyers in his car and writings mentioning the names of the victims as well as other lawmakers and officials, though they could not say if he had any other specific targets.

A Minnesota official told The Associated Press that the suspect's writings also contained information targeting prominent lawmakers who have been outspoken in favour of abortion rights. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

The shootings happened at a time when political leaders nationwide have been attacked, harassed and intimidated amid deep political divisions.

"We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence," Walz, a Democrat, said at a news conference. "Those responsible for this will be held accountable."

The governor also ordered flags to fly at half-staff in Hortman's honour.

Law enforcement agents recovered several AK-style firearms from the suspect's vehicle, and he was believed to still be armed with a pistol, a person familiar with the matter told AP. The person could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

An overnight shooting

Police responded to reports of gunfire at the Hoffmans' home shortly after 2 am, Champlin police said, and found the couple with multiple gunshot wounds.

After seeing who the victims were, police sent officers to proactively check on Hortman's home. There they encountered what appeared to be a police vehicle and a man dressed as an officer at the door, leaving the house.

"When officers confronted him, the individual immediately fired upon the officers who exchanged gunfire, and the suspect retreated back into the home" and escaped on foot, Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the front door of Hoffman's home.

John and Yvette Hoffman each underwent surgery, according to Walz.

"We are cautiously optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt," the governor said at a morning news conference.

Trump said in a statement that the FBI would join in the investigation.

"Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!"

Two Democratic lawmakers targeted

Hortman, 55, had been the top Democratic leader in the state House since 2017. She led Democrats in a three-week walkout at the beginning of this year's session in a power struggle with Republicans. Under a power-sharing agreement, she turned the gavel over to Republican Rep. Lisa Demuth and assumed the title speaker emerita.

Hortman used her position as speaker in 2023 to help champion expanded protections for abortion rights, including legislation to solidify Minnesota's status as a refuge for patients from restrictive states who travel to the state to seek abortions -- and to protect providers who serve them.

Walz called her a "formidable public servant, a fixture and a giant in Minnesota".

"She woke up every day, determined to make this state a better place," he said. "She is irreplaceable."

Hortman and her husband had two adult children.

The initial autopsy reports from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office gave their cause of death as "multiple gunshot wounds".

The reports said Melissa Hortman died at the scene while her husband was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hoffman, 60, was first elected in 2012 and was chair of the Senate Human Services Committee, which oversees one of the biggest parts of the state budget. He and his wife have one daughter.

State Patrol Col. Christina Bogojevic asked people "out of an abundance of caution" not to attend "No Kings" protests. Bogojevic said authorities did not have any direct evidence that the protests would be targeted, but noted the "No Kings" flyers in the car. (AP)

