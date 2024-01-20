Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

New York, Jan 20 (AP) An 11-month-old baby died Friday after being burned by steam leaking from a radiator inside a Brooklyn apartment, according to New York City police.

Officers responding to a 911 call shortly after 6 a.m. found the boy unconscious in an apartment bedroom, where steam continued to spew from the heating unit, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Also Read | Pakistan, Iran Agree To 'De-Escalate Situation' and Strengthen Coordination on Counter-Terrorism After Tit-for-Tat Attacks.

An investigation was underway, police said.

A radiator malfunction was blamed for the deaths of two young sisters who suffered steam burns in a New York City apartment in 2016. (AP)

Also Read | North Korea Tests 'Underwater Nuclear Weapons System' Amid US Drills With South Korea.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)