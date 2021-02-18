Islamabad [Pakistan], February 18 (ANI): In a bid to highlight the plight of minority communities in Pakistan, a rights group -- Baloch Voice of Missing Persons (BVMP) has been holding demonstrations in Islamabad over the issue of forced abduction, torture, and harassment of the people of Balochistan by the Pakistani agencies.

Scores of protesters were seen shouting slogans on Tuesday against the Pakistani establishment and demanding the recovery of their loved ones who have illegally abducted by the army.

Speaking at the protest in Islamabad, one of the Baloch victims said: "I am a Baloch daughter. I don't have any affiliation with political or social organisation. I have not come here from Balochistan to deliver a speech. I can't afford to come to the capital of the country for no reason. Unfortunately, I belong to a generation which has witnessed not but atrocities but also troubled times. You must have heard about Bosnia and Palestine but I have seen Balochistan."

"I have not come here to serve any agenda, I have come here as a victim. My brother and cousin have been missing for one year. Since 2001 ethnic cleansing is taking place in Balochistan. They have not even spared Sindhis and Pashtuns."

Amid the ongoing demonstrations, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday had urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to speak to the relatives of the Baloch missing persons who had staged a protest at D-Chowk, reports Geo News.

"You are placed in the corridors of power," Maryam said. "It is your duty to listen to these people."

There is a long history of enforced disappearances in Pakistan-occupied Balochistan. While thousands of Balochs have been abducted and disappeared since its illegal occupation, hundreds of others have been eliminated in the line of Pakistan's "kill and dump" policy. Thousands still remain unaccounted for.

Due to the silence and numbness of the civilized world and Human rights organizations and lack of the media or other means in Balochistan.

Enforced Disappearance has been used as a tool by the Pakistani state to silence the oppressed people of Balochistan since the very first day of its occupation. While countless Abductees have been killed, many of them are still facing inhuman torture in army secrets cells.

Enforced disappearances have been a long stain on Pakistan's human rights record. Despite the pledges of successive governments to criminalize the practice, there has been a very slow movement on legislation which is equal to nothing, while people continue to be forcibly disappeared with impunity. (ANI)

