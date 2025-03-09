Balochistan [Pakistan], March 9 (ANI): Families of 10 Baloch individuals who were forcibly disappeared by Pakistan security forces have staged a sit-in protest by blocking the Quetta-Taftan Highway (N-40) at Kardgap cross in district Mastung, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee has stated.

The BYC said that amid the spike in extrajudicial killings, the families of the missing people's ones have seen their loved ones getting killed.

In a post on X, Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated, "Amidst surge in extrajudicial killings - fake encounters and dumped mutilated bodies - the victim families of 10 enforcedly disappeared Baloch individuals have blocked the Quetta - Taftan Highway (N-40) at Kardgap cross in district Mastung. The forcibly disappeared persons are natives of Tehsil Kardgap and belong to the Sarparrah tribe. The families witnessed that their loved ones were illegally abducted and disappeared by the Law Enforcement and Intelligence personnel."

BYC mentioned the list of the disappeared which include individuals from different years, with some cases dating back as far as 2011.

Among them are Shah Nawaz Sarparrah, who was taken on April 4, 2024, and Zakir Ahmed Sarparrah, who disappeared on August 30, 2021. Other victims include Ghulam Farooq Sarparrah, abducted in June 2015, and Abdul Malik Sarparrah, who vanished in August 2011.

In addition to these ongoing cases, BYC highlighted that a new enforced disappearance has emerged. Aqil Jalil, a 25-year-old medical technician, was abducted on March 7, 2025, from his shop in front of the Sarikoran police station in Panjgur. His abduction took place at 5:00 PM, and BYC highlighted that state-backed death squads were responsible for the act.

The families are demanding justice and accountability for the disappearance of their loved ones. They are calling for immediate action from the authorities to locate the missing individuals and end the cycle of abductions that has devastated their community. The protest continues as a powerful statement against the state's role in the ongoing disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.

The issue of enforced disappearances among Baloch individuals in Pakistan remains a persistent and alarming problem, especially in Balochistan. The Baloch community has faced constant persecution from state security forces, creating fears in the mind of people. (ANI)

