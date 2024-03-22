Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 22 (ANI): The Bangladesh History Olympiad National Committee (BHONC) under the supervision of the pro-Liberation War organisation Mukto Asor has announced to hold a webinar on March 24 this year, according to the BHONC press release.

The event will be organised to mark the 1971 Genocide Remembrance Day, observed on March 26 every year. This day marks one of the darkest days in the history of Bangladesh.

A press release by the organisation stated, "On March 26th, 1971 around 53 years ago, the West Pakistani army, along with local collaborators, perpetrated horrific atrocities in Bangladesh. Their targets were civilians, including students, women, and children, eagerly anticipating the restoration of democracy after the General Election of 1970. This marked the beginning of the liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971."

Furthermore, the same press release stated "Join us for an online event commemorating Genocide Remembrance Day in Bangladesh. The impact of these actions in 1971 continues to resonate deeply, shaping the world today. Gary Bass, an American Diplomat stationed in Dhaka and author of "Blood Telegram," labeled it a "Forgotten Genocide," yet a new generation is rising, demanding justice".

The Bangladesh History Olympiad National Committee spoke about the atrocities committed by the Pakistani army. It stated that approximately 50,000 Bengalis were killed in Dhaka on the night of Operation Searchlight.

While elaborating on the atrocities of the Pakistan army, the BHNOC in the press release stated, "It is estimated as many as 3,000,000 Bengali from East Pakistan were killed during the nine-month war of liberation in 1971. On the night of Operation Searchlight, approximately 50,000 Bengalis were killed in the capital city of Dhaka alone."

"It is estimated as high as 200,000 for the number of rape victims who remained in the country, and a further 130,000 victims fled to neighboring India to seek refuge. Approximately 30,000 women committed suicide from torture and humiliation following rape at the hands of the Pakistani Military and the collaborator. And 942 killing fields were found all over Bangladesh, with skulls, skeletons, and bones numbering 1,000-10,000 found in each," it added.

The event will be hosted by Priyajit Debsarkar a renowned author belonging to London, United Kingdom. The key speakers who will be expressing their views during the webinar include Syed Muntasir Mamun, Director General, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka, Stephane Michot the President of IDEAL International Foundation Paris.

Furthermore, Biro Diwara, Secretary General of Interfaith International (United Nations, accredited NGO, defender of human rights), Christopher Balckburn, Associate of Bangladesh Europe Foundation, Bob Lancia American politician and educator from Rhode Island United States (US) and AKM Shahnawaz, Presidium member of Bangladesh History Olympiad National Committee will speak about their opinion on the issue. (ANI)

