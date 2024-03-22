London, March 22: In a harrowing incident, a three-year-old child was left severely injured following an attack by the family's XL Bully in Doncaster in the UK. The attack occurred shortly after 1 pm on Monday, prompting emergency services to respond swiftly to the scene. The toddler, who sustained serious facial injuries, was transported to the hospital for surgery.

According to the BBC report, the South Yorkshire Police have reported that the dog became aggressive as the young boy attempted to climb on it. Following the incident, the dog has been confiscated and will be kept in kennels during the ongoing investigation. UK Dog Attack: Pet American XL Bully Rips Off Man's Genitals in Derbyshire.

Toddler Climbing on Pet XL Bully Injured in Horrifying Mauling

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney of South Yorkshire Police has highlighted the dangers of the XL Bully breed, urging parents to exercise caution and ensure their children are not left unsupervised with dogs. She emphasized that despite registration under the new legislation, the inherent risks posed by such breeds remain.

Cheney further advised parents to educate their children on respecting a dog's personal space and establishing clear boundaries, especially during feeding and resting times. She reiterated that all dogs have the potential for aggression and that protective instincts can lead to severe or fatal outcomes. Dog Attack in UK: Two XL Bullies Attack Woman on Street in Wales, Owner Banned From Keeping Dogs for 10 Years.

Since February 1, ownership of XL Bullies has been outlawed, with exceptions for those registered prior to the ban. As part of the newly imposed restrictions, owners are now required to leash and muzzle these dogs in public spaces.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2024 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).