Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 9 (ANI): Bangladesh coronavirus situation continues to worsen as the daily caseload hit a new high again on Thursday in 24 hours with 11,651 infections and 119 COVID-19 fatalities.

As per Dhaka Tribune, the daily infection rate climbed to 31.62 per cent, the government ordered local administrations across the country to ramp up oxygen supply and increase hospital capacity.

The health authorities reported 11,651 new infections in the 24 hours to Thursday morning surpassing the previous peak of 11,525 on Tuesday. The total caseload now stands at 966,406.

Dhaka logged 4,949 cases, the highest among eight divisions followed by Chittagong with 1,936, Khulna with 1,732 cases, and Rajshahi with 1,048, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Another 199 fatalities were reported during the same time, taking the toll of 15,792 in the country.

Dhaka saw the most deaths with 65 fatalities followed by Khulna with 55 deaths.

Chittagong division counted 37 deaths while Rajshahi 15, Mymensingh 10, Rangpur nine, Sylhet five, and Barisal three, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.6 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)