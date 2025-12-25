Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Rajbari [Bangladesh], December 25 (ANI): Another Hindu man was beaten to death in Bangladesh by a mob over an extortion allegation, days after Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and set ablaze in Mymensingh district.

According to the local daily, The Daily Star, Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, was lynched around 11:00 pm (local time) on Wednesday at Hosendanga village of Kalimohor union in Rajbari's Pangsha upazila over an extortion allegation.

Police rushed to the spot upon receiving information last night and rescued Samrat in a critical condition. He was taken to Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead around 2:00 am, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Debrata Sarkar told reporters on Thursday.

Samrat's body was sent to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the ASP (Pangsha Circle) added.

Police also arrested one of his associates, Mohammad Selim, and recovered two firearms, a pistol and a gun, from his possession, the Daily Star reported.

Police said Samrat had at least two cases filed against him with Pangsha Police Station, including a murder case.

According to locals, Samrat had formed a criminal gang and had long been involved in extortion and other criminal activities. After remaining in hiding in India for a long time, he recently returned home and allegedly demanded extortion money from Shahidul Islam, a resident of the village.

Last night, Samrat and members of his group went to Shahidul's house to collect the money. When the occupants raised an alarm, shouting "robbers", locals rushed to the spot and beat Samrat. His other associates managed to flee, while Selim was caught with weapons, The Daily Star reported.

Earlier, India on Tuesday summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner for the second time in a week, amid apparent strain in ties over rising anti-India developments in the neighbouring country.

The summons came after the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district over blasphemy allegations, which has once again raised questions about the safety of minorities in the country.

Bangladesh authorities have since said there was no evidence that Das had committed blasphemy.

Bangladesh's Education Adviser, CR Abrar, visited the family of Dipu Das on behalf of the Interim Government and expressed sympathy while also giving assurance of support.

The brutal murder of the 27-year-old, whose body was hanged and set ablaze, has also drawn widespread condemnation and protests in various places in India. (ANI)

